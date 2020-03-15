At least one health care worker at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston is infected with Covid-19 and the hospital is contacting patients and other staff who may have been exposed.

In a memo to staff Saturday, hospital leaders said they are in close contact with state and city public health officials and are following their guidance about how to proceed.

“As the novel coronavirus spreads across the globe, it is inevitable that health care workers will be infected, as is now the case at the Brigham,” wrote Dr. Charles Morris, associate chief medical officer and incident commander. ''We are in the process of contacting patients and staff who may have been exposed.''