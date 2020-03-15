The positive result forced the early closing of Framingham’s Potter Road Elementary School on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m The employee’s child is enrolled as a student there, McFalls said.

The hotel worker, who is a Framingham resident, tested positive for Covid-19 Wednesday, said Kelly McFalls, a city spokeswoman. Covid-19 is the disease caused by the coronavirus.

A worker at the Marriott Long Wharf in Boston — the scene of a Biogen conference last month that became the source of dozens of coronavirus cases — has tested positive for the disease, a Framingham local government spokeswoman said Sunday.

The school was still closed Friday when city officials announced that all Framingham schools will remain closed for two weeks, she said.

The resident has been quarantined at home, McFalls said, and the child is being tested for infection.

Framingham as of Sunday had three positive cases of coronavirus: On Friday, a second person in same household as the hotel worker tested positive for the disease, McFalls said.

The third city resident who tested positive for Covid-19, on Sunday, is unrelated to the other Framingham cases, McFalls said.

The hotel hosted a leadership conference Feb. 26-27 that drew executives of the Cambridge-based biotech company Biogen from around the world to Boston. Multiple cases of coronavirus reported here — along with cases in other countries and elsewhere in the United States — have been tied to Biogen’s event.

On Thursday, the hotel announced it would close its doors “in the interest of public health.”

The decision was made in consultation with the Boston Public Health Commission in response to “new information,” the hotel’s parent company said Thursday. The hotel did not make clear what that information was or provide further details.

On Thursday, the city health commission said the decision was based on “facts obtained through confirmed cases connected to [the] hotel and contact tracing to identify close contacts of those cases.”

Andy Rosen and Katie Johnston of the Globe staff contributed to this report.









