"In light of public health concerns arising from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the State of Emergency declared by the Governor, courts are taking extraordinary measures to ensure that all who use and work in our courts are safe,” Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey said in the statement.

While courts will remain open for regular business hours, officials plan to expand the use of videoconferencing for trials and other proceedings the statement said. Court employees also plan to stagger court appearances, and will encourage those involved in lawsuits to pay court fees and file online.

Massachusetts will implement new measures to limit the number of people entering courthousesbeginning Wednesday, as judicial officials work to limit the spread of coronavirus, according to a statement released Saturday.

Last week, a trial court employee began a 14-day self-quarantine after being coming in contact with a person who later tested positive for the virus, Massachusetts Trial Court spokesperson Jennifer Donahue said. As of Thursday, the employee was in touch with health care professionals and was not showing symptoms.

Courthouses in Lawrence and Salem, which the employee had visited, have since been disinfected, according to Donahue.

Officials did not know Saturday evening if the employee later tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Saturday’s statement, emergency matters, such as requests for restraining orders and mental health proceedings, will take place as usual, and Specialty Court sessions will continue.

On Friday, the Supreme Judicial Court announced that all jury trials will be postponed to April 21. It also ordered all people with symptoms of coronavirus to stay away from courthouses.

The decision came a day after federal courts postponed jury trials in Boston, Worcester, and Springfield for six weeks.

About 40,000 people enter one of the 99 courthouses in the state each day, according to Carey.

