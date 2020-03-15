It was not immediately clear how crowded bars became on what would normally be a busy weekend in Boston ahead of St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday.

A photo showing a couple dozen people standing in line outside Broadway bar in South Boston on Saturday afternoon ricocheted around social media, as commenters warned Bostonians were not taking the spread of coronavirus seriously.

City Councilor Ed Flynn announced bars in South Boston, which he represents, will be closed Sunday.

“SB bars & restaurants will be closed today as part of a voluntary agreement,” he said on Twitter. “Thank you Mayor Walsh, my fellow SB elected officials, neighbors, Licensing Board, license holders in SB for working w/ us & taking these sound proactive measures to protect the public’s health.”

Public health officials have urged Massachusetts residents to practice “social distancing” to slow down the spread of the virus, and on Friday, Governor Charlie Baker banned gatherings of more than 250 people.

But some worried the desire to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Boston, with its strong Irish identity, would be too strong.

“As an Irish-American pol from Boston of all places it pains me to say this: but please don’t go out with groups of friends to bars this St. Patrick’s Day weekend,” Matt O’Malley, a Boston City Councilor from Jamaica Plain, said on Twitter.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, which had been scheduled to take place Sunday, was cancelled last week amid mounting concerns about the public health crisis.





