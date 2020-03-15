After opening Saturday for the season, Plimoth Plantation will close until further notice starting Monday due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a spokeswoman.
Plimoth Plantation, an outdoor museum that recreates the English settlement of Plymouth in 1627, welcomed a little over 100 visitors for its annual opening of the season. When it opened on Saturday, the cultural site said it would monitor the situation daily, said Kate Sheehan, associate director of media relations and marketing.
“The situation is rapidly evolving,” Sheehan said. “After the assessment today, the best decision was to temporarily close the museum for the time being.”
She said visitors on Saturday were grateful that the cultural site remained open. It was a time to enjoy the fresh air and the outdoors since many other activities and places were shut down.
Sheehan said the attendance was on par with opening days in the years before. Plimoth Plantation took safety precautions over the weekend — with extra cleaning procedures and signage urging visitors to keep their distance and follow best practices from the Centers for Disease Control.
The closing announcement comes after indoor and outdoor museum closures across the state, including Old Sturbridge Village, the largest outdoor history museum in the Northeast.
Shafaq Patel can be reached at shafaq.patel@globe.com.