After opening Saturday for the season, Plimoth Plantation will close until further notice starting Monday due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a spokeswoman.

Plimoth Plantation, an outdoor museum that recreates the English settlement of Plymouth in 1627, welcomed a little over 100 visitors for its annual opening of the season. When it opened on Saturday, the cultural site said it would monitor the situation daily, said Kate Sheehan, associate director of media relations and marketing.

“The situation is rapidly evolving,” Sheehan said. “After the assessment today, the best decision was to temporarily close the museum for the time being.”