CRANSTON ― Governor Gina Raimondo said Sunday that more than 2,000 Rhode Island residents are currently being asked to self-quarantine as part of the effort to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus, but the state saw no new confirmed cases of the contagious disease overnight.

During a press conference, Raimondo said 20 residents are currently infected, and the majority of people who are self-isolating are in Cranston, where a positive case turned up at Cranston Western High School.

Raimondo said the state is administering about 100 new tests a day, with the hope that the number of exams will increase in the coming days.