CRANSTON ― Governor Gina Raimondo said Sunday that more than 2,000 Rhode Island residents are currently being asked to self-quarantine as part of the effort to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus, but the state saw no new confirmed cases of the contagious disease overnight.
During a press conference, Raimondo said 20 residents are currently infected, and the majority of people who are self-isolating are in Cranston, where a positive case turned up at Cranston Western High School.
Raimondo said the state is administering about 100 new tests a day, with the hope that the number of exams will increase in the coming days.
“There are going to be more cases,” Raimondo said. “This is just a pause.”
Raimondo once again warned Rhode Island residents to avoid large crowds in the coming weeks, and called on all child care centers to close for at least the next week. She previously asked child care centers to remain open, but said it would be safer to keep children and workers home for the week.
All public schools in Rhode Island are closed beginning Monday, and Raimondo has asked school districts to prepare virtual learning plans in the event that closures continue beyond the coming week.
“The next two weeks are the critical time for us as Rhode Islanders to pull together and stay in the house,” Raimondo said.
