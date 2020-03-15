A 19-year-old man is facing several charges, including assault with intent to murder, after he was arrested for a Friday shooting incident in Tewksbury, police said Saturday.

Raymond V. Dauteuil, of Tewksbury, also faces charges including unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, eight counts of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and two counts of possession of ammunition without a license, Tewksbury police said in a statement.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the area of 75 Algonquin Dr. around 8:16 p.m. Friday on a report that several gun shots had been fired, police said. A perimeter was set up around the house and officers called out to the people inside.