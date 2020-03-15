A 19-year-old man is facing several charges, including assault with intent to murder, after he was arrested for a Friday shooting incident in Tewksbury, police said Saturday.
Raymond V. Dauteuil, of Tewksbury, also faces charges including unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, eight counts of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and two counts of possession of ammunition without a license, Tewksbury police said in a statement.
Officers were dispatched to a home in the area of 75 Algonquin Dr. around 8:16 p.m. Friday on a report that several gun shots had been fired, police said. A perimeter was set up around the house and officers called out to the people inside.
Three people exited the house, and officers determined that Dauteuil had fired the gun, police said. Multiple agencies responded to the scene and coordinated a search for Dauteuil.
It was determined that multiple homes had been struck by bullets, and one person was shot while confronting Dauteuil, but they were not injured, police said. A SWAT team arrived and determined that Dauteuil was on the second floor and were able to place him under arrest.
Police secured a warrant to search the home and found a loaded gun, police said. Dauteuil is being held without bail at Old Colony Correctional Center in Bridgewater and is undergoing a mental health evaluation.
He is scheduled to be arraigned at Lowell District Court on Monday.