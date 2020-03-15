A union representing state engineers and scientists has called on the Baker Administrator to allow more state employees to work remotely during the coronavirus crisis.
The move by the Massachusetts Organization of State Engineers & Scientists came after Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency for Massachusetts on Friday and urged workers feeling sick to stay at home.
The employee union represents technical, engineering, and scientific employees of 29 different Massachusetts state agencies. Its members work in transportation, environmental protection, public health, public safety, occupational health and safety, and wage enforcement.
In a message sent to members Friday, the union said the state’s response doesn’t fit Baker’s recommendation and state agencies are lagging the private sector in allowing flexibility. The union is requesting agencies to implement teleworking and telecommuting practices when possible for the state employees.
Union representatives cited recommendations from the Centers of Disease Control that called for social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus. They requested the state not charge sick workers for sick days if they need time off to recover or care for their family. They also requested that state employees who are caregivers of children affected by school closing should be placed on paid administrative leave.
