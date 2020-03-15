A union representing state engineers and scientists has called on the Baker Administrator to allow more state employees to work remotely during the coronavirus crisis.

The move by the Massachusetts Organization of State Engineers & Scientists came after Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency for Massachusetts on Friday and urged workers feeling sick to stay at home.

The employee union represents technical, engineering, and scientific employees of 29 different Massachusetts state agencies. Its members work in transportation, environmental protection, public health, public safety, occupational health and safety, and wage enforcement.