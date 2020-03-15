The United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley on Saturday announced the COVID-19 Family Support Fund to provide financial support for working families impacted by the coronavirus public health emergency.

A network of 20 community partner agencies in Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire will help administer the fund, which will provide a one-time grant of $2,000 to help families pay for basic living needs, the organization said in a press release.

“In Massachusetts, 2 in 5 workers lack sufficient savings to withstand a sudden loss in wages,” said Michael K. Durkin, President and Chief Executive Officer at United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley, in a statement.