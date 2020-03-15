Cancellations and postponements of public activities have since come at us faster than we can write this, and the only certainty now is that things will continue to change. Whatever upcoming event you’ve seen mentioned in this space, please check with the institution or organizer for updates.

Last week in this space we excitedly told you about the many St. Patrick’s Day festivities and women’s suffrage centennial events planned in Boston and beyond. Then Covid-19 swept through the Biogen conference at the Marriott Long Wharf hotel, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh canceled the parade in Southie, and Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency.

We need more than a little sunshine: At no time do we need reliable information from our government more than in periods of danger and tribulation. But the coronavirus pandemic and spiraling fallout are not the only reasons you’ll see news outlets pressing this week for access to public information that some government official believes should be locked in a vault to which only a privileged few may enter.

This is “Sunshine Week,” when the New England Newspaper and Press Association and The Boston Globe join together to encourage newspapers across every state to run an editorial on the importance of open government.

“As journalists, we rely on open government and freedom of information principles to keep the public informed about their government. Too often, though, we are met with roadblocks,” the association says, adding that Massachusetts “is the only state in the nation where the Legislature, judiciary, and governor’s office all claim to be exempt from state public records laws.”

Having lived for periods of time in places where the press is regulated, even controlled, by the government, we know it could be worse.

But it could be much better.

Our commonwealth ought to strive for more transparency in government and access to public information. And it ought to teach citizens from young why those principles are crucial to a democracy. Start in grade school with a civics component in which youngsters can learn more each year how America is meant to work. Teach them the Constitution. Show them how to tell good information from misinformation.

Some cheerleading from officials in times of trouble is not necessarily bad. But better is when they give us full and reliable information so that we may act appropriately. For more information, visit www.nenpa.com.

Still gone, but not forgotten: It was 30 years ago this week when this former Boston Herald reporter breathlessly wrote in that newspaper that: “Brazen thieves with an eye for priceless art posed as police and overpowered guards at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum yesterday, stealing ‘hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth’ of paintings by masters such as Rembrandt, Degas, and Manet.”

Little did we expect that those precious oil paintings, along with several drawings and an ancient Chinese bronze ku, or beaker, would still be missing after three decades. The Sunday morning heist has spawned countless whodunit yarns, speculations on the whereabouts of the treasures, careers spent trying to solve the crime, and a number of books, not to mention the millions in reward money never claimed.

Look for a takeout this week in the Globe on the outrageous mugging of the Gardner. It’s by our colleague Shelley Murphy, who has reported extensively on law enforcement activities, including the pursuit and capture of the mobster James “Whitey” Bulger.

Shelley reminded us recently that the Gardner heist, considered by some at the time to be the biggest art theft since the taking of the “Mona Lisa” from the Louvre in Paris nearly 80 years earlier, was probably not on top of every Boston FBI agent’s mind soon after it happened.

The feds were more excited in the sweeping takedown of the New England Mafia eight days later, when mob boss Raymond Patriarca Jr. and 20 other family members and associates were indicted on charges of racketeering, extortion, murder, narcotics, and gambling. A particularly sensational piece of evidence was a tape recording of a Mafia induction ceremony.

Everybody was talking about that “Godfather”-like scene after March 26, 1990, not so much the Vermeer and other oils ruthlessly cut out of their frames at the Gardner on March 18.

L. Kim Tan can be reached at kim.tan@globe.com.