There is also now evidence of community spread in seven Massachusetts counties, including Berkshire, Essex, Hampden, Norfolk, Middlesex, Suffolk, and Worcester, said Monica Bharel, commissioner of the state’s Department of Public Health.

Governor Charlie Baker announced Sunday that all bars and restaurants in Massachusetts would be shut down to on-premise consumption starting Tuesday until April 6, and banned gatherings larger than 25 people, in an effort to stem the coronavirus outbreak in the state. He also ordered a three-week suspension of all public and private schools, effective Tuesday until April 6. (Baker originally said at a press conference that restaurants would be closed through April 17 and schools through April 7, but a statement from his office said otherwise.)

“The facts on the ground have changed,” Baker said. “Now that we have evidence based on the testing results that we have community transmission in seven counties in Massachusetts, I think at this point in time it’s particularly appropriate we not only move on the school closures, but also that we get a lot more aggressive around other places and spaces that people gather.”

Baker said he was amending earlier guidance banning gatherings of 250 people or more to 25, including all community, civic, public, leisure, and faith-based events, as well as sports games with spectators, concerts, and conventions. It also covers fitness centers, private clubs, and theaters.

Retail stores can stay open as long as they have 25 people or less in them, Baker said.

Baker said that bars and restaurants can continue to offer food for takeout or delivery, and noted that the order does not apply to grocery stores or pharmacies. This means people cannot sit inside restaurants, Baker said.

“If we take decisive steps now and everyone plays their part by following the best medical guidance, we can slow down the spread,” Baker said at a press conference Sunday night, adding that the coronavirus is “incredibly contagious. It is more contagious than the seasonal flu.”

Baker also implored people, especially those of a younger age, to adhere to social distancing practices, saying they could unwittingly infect older people they come in contact with.

“It’s important that young people appreciate and understand that in respect to this, it’s not just about them,” he said.

Baker also said he wasn’t implementing implementing a broader shelter-in-place order because people still needed to go to the grocery store and pharmacies, and students would need access to meals that schools would likely provide even as they are closed.

“A complete shutdown for folks who can’t do the shopping associated with buying three months of stuff would put them in a terrible position,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Massachusetts officials reported 26 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total in the state to 164, up from 138 the day before. That includes 45 confirmed cases, and 119 presumptive positive tests, according to state numbers.

State health officials also said that 799 individuals have been tested for coronavirus as of Sunday morning, according to a statement, less than two days after local leaders said Massachusetts would be able to increase the pace of testing.

The state’s Department of Public Health said the new CDC protocols allows clinicians to only submit one nasal swab, rather than a requirement to submit a nasal swab and throat swab as part of testing.

This breaking story will be updated.

John Hilliard of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss