The goal is to equip every student in grades 3-12 with a computer; those who already have one at home can use those devices. Younger students who don’t get a Chromebook will be given resources that can be accessed through their parents’ mobile phones or other devices.

Boston school officials plan to distribute Chromebooks to every student who needs one to complete remote assignments while schools are down shut to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The school system already owns roughly 35,000 of the laptops, not all of which are in working order, and last week purchased 20,000 more, which are currently in transit on 18-wheelers bound from Chicago, said Mark Racine, BPS chief information officer.

There is some urgency to this mission: Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced last week that the public schools would be shut down for six weeks starting Tuesday. The school system has 54,000 students, nearly three-quarters of whom are economically disadvantaged, relying on aid from the state for food, health care, or money to make ends meet.

Schools started distributing their Chromebooks last week, and new ones will be available for students to pick up by appointment in the coming days at their neighborhood schools. Only a few pickups will be scheduled at a time to avoid crowds. Handouts for remote learning activities developed over the past few weeks will also be given to students at distribution centers. BPS will block the same programs on these devices that it filters out in schools, including Netflix and social media.

The school system had been planning over the summer to purchase enough Chromebooks to ensure every student in grade 7-12 had one, but sped up those plans when the pandemic hit. “We started to see these things fly off the shelves very quickly,” Racine said.

The new Chromebooks cost roughly $5.5 million, including expedited shipping costs. BPS set up a fund to help cover the expense and expects to raise about $2 million this week, including donations from private citizens.

Comcast is offering two months of free high-speed Internet for all BPS families who need it, and major cellphone carriers are providing unlimited high speed data for the next two months, Racine said. Most cellphone and Internet companies have also said they will not disconnect service for unpaid bills over the next two months, in the event that parents are out of work and unable to pay their bills.

This virtual learning time will not be counted as official school days, Racine said. Rather, this is more of an effort to avoid the “summer slide” that can happen when students are out of school for a long period of time.

It will take some time for teachers to get up to speed on long-distance teaching, Racine said, noting that training on Google Classroom and other applications will be taking place over the next few weeks. A distance learning group from Northeastern University has also offered to help. Teachers are accustomed to virtual webinars and have long created activities for students to do during breaks and over the summer, he added, but this is a much more complex and urgent situation.

“We’re very prepared and ready to go,” Racine said. “But it’s a very, very quick turnaround.”

