Social distancing is affecting everything we do now, including how we exercise. Maybe you’re working from home now, sitting in front of your laptop for hours at time. Or having to keep an eye on the kids, more and more of whom are out of school. While a crowded gym is usually a place to escape the stresses of the day, it’s now another place we’re being urged to avoid for the moment. So what’s a fitness buff to do?
First, there’s nothing stopping you from getting outside. Go for a walk with the kids. Take a run. Slap on some sunblock and get some sun. It’s best not to congregate with groups of friends or neighbors, but there’s nothing stopping you from briefly chatting with folks from a minimum of six feet away. For those who opt to sweat at home, here are some free, no-equipment workouts guaranteed to boost your heart rate. It’s good for your body and it’s good for your brain. Set aside just 20 minutes for yourself and try one of these out.
1. Pamela Reif’s Video Workouts
Even though 20 minutes may not seem like a long enough time to get your sweat on, you will be breathless halfway through this video. Squat jumps, push-ups, and planks, oh my! Choose between full body, arms, abs, and even yoga sessions.
A well-known name in the online workout world, Melissa Wood is a certified yoga and pilates instructor. On her YouTube channel, she offers free versions of her full online program. She also has a free 7-day trial perfect for those wanting to test programs out. Here’s a 10 minute full body flow to help stretch out after a day at your computer.
This Australian-based program offers daily workouts, recipes, and meditation programs through their app. The program offers a free 7-day trial, but also has free HIIT workouts, pilates sessions, and yoga flows through their YouTube channel. These are beginner-friendly and easy to add into your daily routine.
With over 6.21 million YouTube subscribers, Adriene is star in the online yoga scene and it’s no secret that people love her flows. She offers videos for beginners, as well as more targeted flows for tension, neck pain, and stress relief. Here’s a video that can be done at home or even in the office.
5. blogilates
These are the type of workouts, like barre, where you use those teeny tiny muscles you forgot you had. And you will most definitely feel it the next day. Cassey Ho, the face behind blogilates, coaches you through virtual workouts lasting no more than 30 minutes.