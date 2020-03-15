Social distancing is affecting everything we do now, including how we exercise. Maybe you’re working from home now, sitting in front of your laptop for hours at time. Or having to keep an eye on the kids, more and more of whom are out of school. While a crowded gym is usually a place to escape the stresses of the day, it’s now another place we’re being urged to avoid for the moment. So what’s a fitness buff to do?

First, there’s nothing stopping you from getting outside. Go for a walk with the kids. Take a run. Slap on some sunblock and get some sun. It’s best not to congregate with groups of friends or neighbors, but there’s nothing stopping you from briefly chatting with folks from a minimum of six feet away. For those who opt to sweat at home, here are some free, no-equipment workouts guaranteed to boost your heart rate. It’s good for your body and it’s good for your brain. Set aside just 20 minutes for yourself and try one of these out.