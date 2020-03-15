He told NBC’s Meet the Press that the federal government should have known when President Trump “gave the orders that European travel back to the United States was going to be cut off, that there would be influx of people.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker blamed federal agents for creating huge lines and crowds at U.S. airports as Americans return from vacations in Europe. And he says the U.S. airports are going to see even worse problems on that front Sunday because there are even more flights returning.

The nation’s governors are putting together a patchwork of responses to the coronavirus crisis, with some of them taking dramatic action and others less so – and some expressing frustration with the Trump administration’s uneven reaction.

Pritzker said authorities should have increased the Customs and Border Patrol numbers and medical workers at airports like Chicago’s O'Hare but “they did neither of those.’’

He said the packed crowds of people are “exactly what you don’t want in this pandemic.”

He said the only communications he has received from the Trump Administration was a call from a White House staffer “who yelled at me” for pointing the problem out to Trump in a tweet.

Sunday, he said, “it’s going to be even worse.’’

Pritzker has also been sharply critical of the federal government for not providing more testing capability.

"We need not thousands of tests but tens of thousands and hundreds of thousands of tests available. We don’t have those today. I’m being as loud as I can on this subject. I know that many other governors are speaking the same language that I am,'' he said last week, according to NPR.

Here’s a look at what other states and major cities are doing:

Rhode Island

On Friday, Governor Gina Raimondo ordered all schools closed for a week. and banned all nursing home visitors as part of a number of steps she was taking.

“Literally every day, every half a day, matters," Raimondo said Friday. "Time is not our friend in this regard, which is why we have moved to shut things down as fast as possible.”

Ohio

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered schools closed for three weeks.

The Republican governor said Friday the federal government has granted Ohio a waiver in its distribution of federally funded meals normally served to low-income children at school, including breakfast and lunch. That will give districts the option to package meals for delivery to children at home, with the delivery method up to districts and local groups assisting them.

The state also plans to loosen staffing regulations at daycares and preschools, which remain open, to temporarily increase the child-staff ratio. Democratic state lawmakers called on DeWine, a Republican, to cancel mandated school testing this year.

New York

New York City is big outlier as other major U.S. cities, including Los Angeles and Boston, and several states decided to shutter schools for a week or more.

While many families elsewhere in the country spent Saturday making hasty plans for an unexpected school shutdown, New Yorkers debated the city’s decision.

‘‘You’re not going to have a functioning health care system if the folks in the medical field, the doctors, the nurses, the techs, everyone has to stay home with their kids,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said on MSNBC.

Governor Andrew Cuomo pulled the curtain on Broadway theaters this past week while banning gatherings of 500 or more people.

New York state on Saturday reported its first two deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, victims who authorities said both had underlying medical conditions.

Colorado

Colorado Governor Jared Polis ordered the closing of all ski areas, popular resorts located in a region that official data show account for 35 of the state’s 101 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

Vail Resorts said it would shut down its 34 resorts for at least one week before reassessing while Alterra is closing its 15 until further notice. The Telluride Ski Resort in Colorado and the Aspen Skiing Company announced Saturday night that they will close ski operations, too.

The closures marked a sudden change of course after the majority of the country’s resorts vowed earlier Saturday to stay open during the crisis while taking measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Vail’s resorts include Vail, Keystone and Breckenridge in Colorado; Park City Mountain Resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Stowe Mountain in Vermont; and Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada.

Maine

Maine’s governor announced steps Sunday designed to protect businesses and workers as closures mount amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Janet Mills said she has submitted emergency legislation to temporarily expand eligibility for unemployment insurance. She also called on the federal Small Business Administration to provide support loans to small businesses to help them deal with losses, the governor’s office said.

Health officials announced Saturday that the third person to test presumptively positive for the virus in Maine was a woman in her 40s from Cumberland County who was in close contact with another person who tested positive.

State Budgets

States across the U.S. are allocating hundreds of millions of dollars to respond to the coronavirus, even as the U.S. government prepares to send billions more their way.

Many states have built up sizable stockpiles in their “rainy day” funds during several robust years of tax collections. Some governors and state lawmakers now are tapping into those savings for emergency expenses. Others are looking to set aside even more in reserve, fearing the economic uncertainties stemming from the coronavirus could send tax revenues into a tailspin.

“Forget the closure on Broadway — the loss of revenue to the state government, right now, is incalculable,” said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat.

Trump said Friday that he would free up as much as $50 billion for state and local governments as he declared the virus pandemic a national emergency. Many governors also have declared emergencies, giving themselves greater flexibility to spend money and waive regulations as needed.