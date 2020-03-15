Boston Mayor Walsh on Sunday afternoon announced a public health emergency in the city, and is imposing restrictions on restaurants, bars, and clubs.

Boston bars and restaurants have to cut their capacity to 50 percent, make sure that no lines are formed outside, and will have to close by 11 p.m., Walsh said. Any establishments found in violation of the new restrictions will immediately be shut down for 30 days.

The restrictions will not apply to delivery, takeout, or drive-through services, Walsh said.

“We’re working also to support our small businesses, so if people want to get a meal and go out or get a meal and take out, they’ll be able to do that to keep our service workers employed,” he said.

He also said the city is lifting regulations so any establishment serving food can allow for takeout, even if they do not have a license for it.

Beer gardens will also be shut down until the public health crisis is over, Walsh said.

“This is a time of shared sacrifice,” Walsh said during a Sunday afternoon press conference about ways the city is trying to stem the outbreak of the coronavirus. “It will save lives.”

He also urged Bostonians to heed the calls to observe social distancing, calling for “social solidarity.”

“This isn’t about you. It’s about your fellow Bostonians,” he said. “It’s about your grandmothers and grandparents. It’s about your neighbors who are sick. It’s about children in your building with asthma.”

He also said social distancing is not some “vague, wishful strategy”: "It’s backed by science and data. What we do in our city over the next week or two will make big impacts on the local trajectory of this outbreak and our hospitals’ ability to handle it.”

Walsh said declaring the public health emergency lets the city “deploy all our resources and personnel necessary to meet the needs at any moment.”

He said the declaration helps the city authorize additional directives as different situations develop; will help facilitate coordination across city agencies, including the Boston Public Health Commission; will increase coordination with Boston’s hospitals and healthcare providers; and help the city in seeking additional resources and support from the state and federal government.

“We make this decision to bolster our response to the many impacts underway, and to also give us greater ability to respond to emerging developments, such as the likelihood of community transmission in the city of Boston,” Walsh said. “We need to activate every resource at our disposal.”

Walsh said the number of coronavirus cases in Boston went up to 29 as of Sunday.

“We expect that number to grow, and are preparing accordingly for that,” he said.

While speaking about schools, Walsh also acknowledged that MCAS testing likely would not take place.

“My recommendation is we have to cancel MCAS testing — we cant have MCAS testing, our kids can’t take it at home," he said. "This isn’t the right time, with the stress young people and families are going through now; we don’t need to be worrying about MCAS now. There can be another day for MCAS, in my opinion.”





Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss