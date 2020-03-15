No, not quite. After thorough drubbings on two successive multi-primary Tuesdays, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont has seen the handwriting on the wall — and the message he’s read there is clear, at least to him:

What’s that — you thought the Democratic presidential primary race was over and Joe Biden had put things away?

Sunday evening presents American voters an opportunity they may never get (or, um, want) again: A chance to watch two late-70s white men debate in an empty TV studio as they vie for the honor of leading the Democratic Party into fall combat.

Stay the course, Bernie, you are winning!

Advertisement

Not primaries, mind you. At least not many.

Not delegates. At least not a majority.

But the battle of ideas.

That, anyway, was the claim Sanders made on Wednesday: Democratic primary voters agree four-square with him and embrace his agenda. Which makes it curious indeed that self-same voters are rapidly coalescing around Joe Biden. Or to put it another way, Sanders’s assertion is to logic what Houdini was to straitjackets, padlocks, and chains.

Sanders, however, isn’t about logic, but rather a curious kind of left-wing mysticism. Consider one of the ways the Vermont senator explains the serial defeats he’s suffered: The Democratic establishment has closed ranks against him. The real reason, of course, is that Black voters trust Biden and feel he is on their side, that older voters are more comfortable with him, and that rank-and-file Democratic voters prefer the affable long-time Democrat and former vice president to the charm-challenged independent who hopes to take over their party.

Sanders also asserts that he is building a multi-racial, multi-generational movement that will significantly expand voter turnout. That’s his multi-purpose answer to how he’ll beat Donald Trump, why he would be the strongest candidate against him, and how he’ll get his hugely expensive program passed. Thus it’s important to note that so far he hasn’t galvanized such an electorate-enlarging alliance. Yes, just as he was in 2016, Sanders is the clear favorite of younger voters, and yes, he has made some progress with Latino voters. But despite his repeated assertions that he has a unique ability to drive turnout, that hasn’t happened. Young people may like him, but he’s not a political pied piper leading them to the polls; their participation rate remains low.

Advertisement

That’s not to say that Sanders owes it to anyone to exit the race. He hasn’t yet had the opportunity to debate Biden one on one. That comes Sunday. Maybe, in such a situation, his electorate-enlarging appeal will finally make itself manifest and a majoritarian movement will begin to materialize.

As he made clear on Wednesday, Sanders hopes to put a number of pointed queries to his rival to draw distinctions on the issues. All perfectly fair. But it’s time that Sanders himself was the target of some persistent queries.

One should focus on the enormous cost of his agenda. Estimates for the 10 year price tag of his policy proposals — which include a cover-everything Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, free public college, the cancellation of student-loan debt, and universal child care and pre-K — range from $53 trillion to $60 trillion. By way of comparison, the federal government is currently projected to spend about $61 trillion in total over that same period. So at the lower-range estimate, Sanders’ plans would expand federal expenditures by more than 85 percent.

Advertisement

Fiscal experts say his proposals to pay for his plans don’t come close to covering their cost. As the Progressive Policy Institute put it in a recent analysis: “[E]ven if Congress were to adopt every single revenue option Sanders has offered for consideration, it would fall almost $25 trillion short of his proposed spending increases over the next decade — leaving a gap nearly equal to the total value of all goods and services produced by the US economy in one year.” A preliminary estimate by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, meanwhile, sees a Sanders shortfall of at least $20 trillion.

When asked how he’ll raise the necessary sums, Sanders deflects by saying he doesn’t need to figure that out now. Or that “we'll have that debate” sometime in the future. When it comes to his proposed single-payer health care system, he has a well-worn rhetorical formula. To wit: “Don’t tell me the United States cannot implement a Medicare for All system to guarantee health care to every man, woman and child. If every other major country can do it, then surely so can we.”

A candidate can’t, however, have a leave-it-to-later approach when you have public policy plans as vast as Sanders does. Not if he wants his ideas to pass the seriousness test.

Advertisement

Until Sanders can do that, he isn’t proposing a realistic or courageous agenda.

Rather, he’s offering Potemkin Village progressivism, a political pipe dream that will never come to pass.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh