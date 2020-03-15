East Boston, the neighborhood with the highest share of Latinos living in the city, at 56 percent, went to Senator Bernie Sanders, whose victories on Super Tuesday have been attributed to a groundswell of Latino support. It shows that any candidate who manages their campaign with the antiquated mind-set that Latinos don’t vote does so at their peril. Latinos in Greater Boston are voting their heart out.

Massachusetts was our senior senator’s to lose. Elizabeth Warren’s crushing defeat in her home state is still being dissected ( “Inside the final days of Warren’s run,” Page A1, March 8), but a key factor has been largely ignored: her approach to courting communities of color, especially the Latino community. To gain traction and support, Warren employed the old-school tactics of retail politics. She relied on so-called community leaders to be her surrogates and didn’t show up in person.

We follow the appreciation pattern, not the celebrity pattern. Boston’s current Latino leadership that is affiliated with the Democratic Party network was built during the times of former mayor Thomas Menino and former governor Deval Patrick. It’s a worn-out platform. In its place there’s fresh grass-roots activism, and Warren’s defeat with Latinos shows that creating a fiction of being in touch with the community backfires badly.

In contrast, Sanders made himself present and made important gestures of his alliance to the Latino community. For example, he tweeted his opposition to the Suffolk Downs development project in East Boston.

Candidates in this city need to prioritize communities of color or risk a loss. Warren’s catastrophe on Super Tuesday is a huge lesson to Senator Ed Markey, and to his rival Representative Joe Kennedy III, and any other political contender who takes Latinos for granted.

Javier Marin

Owner

El Planeta Media

Brookline





Yet the glass ceiling persists

Senator Elizabeth Warren received only 24 percent of the female vote in Massachusetts. Much discussion revolves around the glass ceiling and what it takes to finally smash it. Hillary Clinton, in her concession speech in 2016, talked about putting cracks in the ceiling. My question is, will cracking the ceiling from below work if women are also fortifying the glass ceiling?

Monica F. Nelson

Newburyport





Sexism, like racism, is embedded in our culture

Globe letter writers described Elizabeth Warren as “supercilious,” with an “elitist attitude,” and not “authentic” (“Elizabeth Warren hits the end of the path,” March 6). These labels are so far from the truth that I can only conclude the writers used them to mask deeper feelings that are socially, and maybe personally, less acceptable to admit.

Sexism, like racism, is embedded in our culture. And women aren’t immune from those attitudes themselves, ironically.

Please ask yourself whether you’ve internalized the myths of sexism. You may discover that those internalized beliefs are contrary to your best self and need to be replaced.

Kate Borten

Marblehead