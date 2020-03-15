A statewide waiting list to attend Massachusetts’ vocational high schools means that too many students are being denied access to high-quality career exploration and training opportunities (“Tech schools are new front line in equity fight,” Page A1, March 8). The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Innovation Pathways program provides a unique solution to ensuring increased access to vital hands-on learning and skill building.

The Innovation Pathways designation allows public comprehensive high schools to restructure learning to offer coursework, hands-on learning, and internships in a specific high-demand industry, such as information technology, health care, and advanced manufacturing, giving more kids career exploration opportunities without having to build new vocational schools. This program creates purposefulness in education, builds real-world skills, and increases student engagement so that students can more easily find their path to relevant post-secondary education and training. It also paves the way for valuable partnerships between schools and businesses.