Many readers and Twitter followers have questions about what this new CBA means for the NFL, and for Tom Brady and the Patriots. Here are the answers to those questions, and a few I will pose myself:

The CBA was ratified by a razor-thin margin — 1,019 to 959 —reflecting how contentious this issue was among players.

The NFL made significant news on Sunday morning, with the members of the NFL Players Association voting to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement that covers 11 seasons (from 2020 through the 2030 season).

*From @snapolitano21: Big dawg, all we Pats fans really care about - how does this affect Brady situation?

It wasn’t surprising to see Brady tweet “Well done De” on Sunday morning, responding to the open letter from NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith.

Ratifying this CBA was massively important for him, and in my opinion, it increases the chances of him returning to New England.

Why was this new CBA important for Brady? Because it allows the Patriots or any other team to get much more creative with Brady’s contract. The 2020 season was set to be the final year of the previous CBA, and it came with several restrictions that only applied for this season. The NFL didn’t want teams heavily backloading contracts to allow them to fit players in for 2020.

For example, teams wouldn’t have been able to use void years in contracts, which has become an increasingly popular tool (used by Brady in his last contract) to spread salary cap money out. Also, all incentives would have had to be carried and accounted for in 2020. Teams wouldn’t have the post-June 1 cut, and teams would have not been able to convert base salary of existing contracts into signing bonus, which would have restricted how much salary cap space they could create.

Now all of that goes away. The Patriots or any other team can get as creative as they’d like with Brady’s new contract. They can give him a minimum base salary and back-load the contract with a massive signing bonus. They can push money into the future with void years.

This is why Drew Brees was also rooting hard for the CBA to pass. He has at least $15.9 million of dead cap money coming in 2020, and it would have been tough for the Saints to fit him in under the cap under the old CBA.

Of course, we still don’t know if the Patriots really want Brady back, or if Brady really wants to return to New England. But this new CBA makes it easier to happen.

*From @patriotsnews247: Now, can the Patriots spread the $13.5 million cap hit?

He’s referring to the dead money cap hit facing Brady. Due to previous contract negotiations, Brady is going to have a $6.75 million dead cap hit in 2020 no matter what. If his contract voids at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, another $6.75 million will hit, giving Brady a starting cap number of $13.5 million. If he doesn’t play for the Patriots in 2020, they still have to carry a $13.5 million cap charge. If he signs a one-year, $20 million deal with the Patriots, Brady’s cap number would be $33.5 million.

The only way for the Patriots to avoid the full $13.5 million is to agree to a new contract with Brady before 4 p.m. on Wednesday – and it has to be at least a two-year deal. In this scenario, Brady would have a $6.75 million dead cap hit in 2020, and $6.75 million in 2021. But the Patriots cannot spread it out any thinner than that.

Technically, this new CBA doesn’t change any of that. The Patriots could have signed Brady to a two-year deal last month, and it would have spread out the cap hits the same way it would now under the new CBA. But what this new CBA does, as explained above, is make it easier for the Patriots to get creative with Brady’s contract in order to make the numbers more palatable.

*From @jasoncappell: How do they determine which teams get 9 home games and which teams get 8?

The new CBA states that NFL owners have the option of increasing the regular season schedule to 17 games as soon as 2021, but it possibly won’t take place until 2022. With an odd number of games, half the teams will get nine home games, and the other half will get eight.

The likeliest solution is for the NFL to do it by conference. One year, the entire AFC will get nine home games, and the entire NFC will get eight (and that 17th game would be an NFC team at an AFC team). The next year, it will be flipped.

The increase in regular season games will coincide with reducing the preseason from four to three games. Teams that get nine home games will only get one home preseason game, and teams with eight home games will get two home preseason games. NFL owners were adamant that each team still get 10 home dates per season.

*From @kickraeble: Why wouldn't they just make the games that are played in England, Mexico, Canada be considered "neutral location" games so it doesn't count as either? This allows the NFL to schedule more games to expand their viewing power and keep it 8 home 8 away and 1 neutral for teams.

The idea of a neutral site game has been floated, but the NFL isn’t for it. Holding games in places like Toronto, San Diego, Michigan Stadium, etc., would prevent half the teams from getting their 10 home dates.

And the NFL is nowhere close to being ready to hold 16 international games, which would be a major increase from the five they currently hold. The NFL does not have enough international markets ready to host a game, nor is London or Mexico City ready for a significant increase in games.

The NFL will play with a 17-game season through the 2030 season, and then the owners will likely push for an 18-game season.

Patriots fans will soon see an extra home game at Gillette Stadium under the new CBA. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

*From @cuckooclock77 and @speedblue4: How does the minimum salary change via this CBA?

It gives immediate raises of $90,000 to $100,000 for most players.

For example, under the old CBA, the pay levels for 2020 were going to be: $510,000 for rookies, $585,000 for second-year players, $660,000 for third-year, and $735,000 for fourth-year.

Now with the new CBA, it will be $610,000 for rookies, $675,000 for second-year, $750,000 for third year, and $825,000 for fourth-year players.

By 2026, all second-year players and up will have a minimum salary of at least $1 million. And in 2029, the minimum rookie salary will be $1.02 million.

*From myself: What’s the 2020 salary cap?

As soon as the vote passed on Sunday, the NFL set the 2020 salary cap at $198.2 million — $10 million more than in 2019 ($188.2 million), but slightly less than the $200 million most observers were anticipating.

The new CBA instead shifted more money to player benefits and performance-based pay, making the total commitment $242.9 million per team. But the relevant number is $198.2 million, plus whatever unused cap money the teams roll over from 2019 (for the Patriots, it’s an additional $3.56 million).

*From @lamb4752: Does the increase in salary cap mean the patriots have about 50 million in space instead of 40?

Actually it goes the other way for the Patriots. At a $200 million salary cap, they would have had about $35 million in cap space, and $29 million if Brady’s contract voids on Wednesday. Now they have about $33 million in cap space, and it will decrease to $27 million if Brady’s contract voids. But they have several ways to create cap space, and it shouldn’t be a major issue.

*From me: How would I have voted for this CBA?

I probably would have been a “yes.” It’s easy to criticize the deal and say the players didn’t get enough in return for the 17th game. But coming up with a solution is much tougher. Players always have and always will be negotiating from a position of major weakness, and the owners know it. Playing hardball and threatening a work stoppage got the players absolutely crushed in the 2011 CBA.

But the owners’ desire to get a deal done now (so they can cash in on new TV deals) perhaps gave the players a bit of leverage. And the players got several small concessions, like higher salaries, relaxed punishment for marijuana and other drugs, and more practice restrictions. There is no guarantee that they would have gotten the same concessions next year, and there is a decent chance that the owners’ offer would have been much worse.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin