Two came off the market Sunday night: Devin McCourty, sitting alongside his brother and teammate Jason, announced on YouTube that “I will be staying here in New England,” with NFL Network reporting the 32-year-old signed a two-year, $23 million deal with $17 million guaranteed. The Patriots also gave restricted free agent offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor an original-round tender, according to a league source.

While Tom Brady is the big fish, there are plenty of other significant swimmers who played for the Patriots last season that can hit the free agent market on Wednesday, and can be legally tampered with beginning Monday.

Here’s a look at New England’s other “in-house” free agents and a guesstimate at the chances they’ll be working in the 508 area code when the 2020 season starts.

Offense

Joe Thuney — The stalwart left guard has been a rock since arriving as a third-round pick in 2016 and plenty of suitors are expected to line up to try and make the 6-foot-5-inch, 305-pounder a building block of their line.

Several agents at the Combine predicted Thuney could command upward of $14-15 million per season, which would put him at or near the top of the list for his position.

Thuney has started all 74 games of his career — he’s also the first player to start the Super Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons — and last season was called for zero penalties.

Chances he re-signs: 30 percent, though the franchise tag could be an option, albeit an expensive one.

Ted Karras — Great timing for the versatile and affable four-year veteran, who started 15 games at center in lieu of David Andrews last season.

An NFL blueblood, Karras entered the league as a guard and can play all three interior positions. He won’t get anywhere near Thuney money, but his phone will be ringing plenty.

Chances he re-signs: 50 percent, though this number will go up if Andrews’s return from blood clots in his lungs is delayed.

Marshall Newhouse — The veteran tackle took a lot of heat, but performed pretty well considering he was thrown into the fire almost immediately after arriving when Isaiah Wynn went down with turf toe.

New England went 7-1 with Newhouse at left tackle — a very high-pressure, high-profile position, considering he was protecting Brady’s blindside.

Chances he re-signs: 10 percent.

James Ferentz — A valuable depth piece who can play all the interior line spots, he is often lauded by teammates and coaches for his contributions on the practice field. In true Ferentz family style, seems destined for a coaching job once his playing days are over.

Chance he re-signs: 100 percent.

Phillip Dorsett — The five-year veteran has flashed at times during his three years in Foxborough, but has never been able to consistently stay atop the depth chart.

Dorsett started strong in 2019, coming off an excellent postseason, but his production and playing time dwindled with the emergence of Mohamed Sanu and N’Keal Harry down the stretch.

Chances he re-signs: 25 percent.

Defense

Kyle Van Noy — One of the steals of the century, this linebacker came from the Lions (along with a seventh-round pick) in exchange for a sixth rounder, and almost immediately changed the trajectory of his career.

Van Noy’s skill set fit the Patriots scheme like a glove, and he’s become one of the most versatile and valuable players on a defense that went to three straight Super Bowls, winning a pair.

He’ll have a lot of franchises clamoring for his services and he could get priced out of New England, a place he acknowledges he feels at home in.

Chances he re-signs: 50 percent.

Jamie Collins — The athletic linebacker returned to Foxborough like gangbusters this season, collecting 82 tackles, 7 sacks, 3 interceptions, and 3 forced fumbles.

Like fellow linebackers Van Noy and Dont’a Hightower, Collins is exceptionally versatile, possessing the ability to rush the passer, defend the run, and drop in coverage.

Collins, who recently switched agents from Bus Cook to DEC Management, made no secret that he really enjoyed being back in New England, playing alongside familiar faces Hightower, McCourty, and Patrick Chung, and for former teammate Jerod Mayo.

Chances he re-signs: 75 percent

Elandon Roberts — Perhaps the hardest hitter on the team, Roberts made an impact last season on defense, on special teams, and on offense as a fill-in fullback. He handled all his chores with aplomb.

A popular player among his peers and coaches, Roberts was voted a captain for the first time in 2019, and promptly went out and showed everybody why.

Chances he re-signs: 90 percent.

Shilique Calhoun — A solid, situational outside linebacker/defensive end hybrid, Calhoun’s snaps were limited in part because of the talent ahead of him on the depth chart.

He could return and have an expanded role depending on what happens with Van Noy, Collins, and Roberts.

Chance he re-signs: 50 percent.

Danny Shelton — A slightly more svelte Shelton is coming off the best season of his career, totaling highs in tackles (62) and sacks (3).

Similar to some other Patriots, Shelton, who recently retained Drew Rosenhaus to represent him, has made it clear he enjoys New England and the bonds he’s made with his teammates.

Like Van Noy, however, he could get bowled over by a whopping offer.

Chances he re-signs: 60 percent.

Adam Butler — Another restricted free agent, Butler keeps getting better even as his responsibilities keep getting bigger. He put up career highs in tackles (25) and sacks (6), and has a penchant for batting down passes at the line of scrimmage.

Chances he re-signs: 100 percent.

Nate Ebner had eight special-team tackles last season, plus a blocked punt against Kansas City on Dec. 8. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Special teams

Nate Ebner — Perennially one of the top coverage players in the game, he’s played his entire eight-year career in New England and recently indicated he’d like to return. It’s likely the Patriots feel the same way.

Chances he re-signs: 100 percent.

Nick Folk — The veteran was great, converting 16 of 19 field goals and all 13 extra points including the postseason, but with Stephen Gostkowski expected back and healthy, his time in New England likely is over.

Chances he re-signs: 10 percent.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.