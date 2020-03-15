At 74 years old, the 2019 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee has experienced just about anything you can think of for a college coach.

Jerry York has been a college hockey head coach since 1972. He’s been the head coach at Boston College since 1994. He’s coached the Eagles to four national championships, led them to nine Hockey East tournament titles, and won nine Beanpot trophies with them. He’s chaperoned them to arenas all over the country, gone all over the world to recruit players.

As the scenes of coronavirus cancellations unfolded amid the young athletes before him, as the sports world was rocked across those unprecedented days of leagues, tournaments, and games being wiped off the calendar, the faces of his players told a new, heartbreaking story.

“I’ve gone to the NCAA championship and lost, and the feeling is so upset in the room, with players who’d given their all. I’ve been in the locker room when we’ve won it all and it’s ecstasy,” York said over the phone this weekend. “But never this. Never one phone call and ‘bang,’ it’s over. You can’t prepare for it, you can’t learn about it. It’s something we have to experience. We were unprepared as coaches. It’s a tsunami that hit us and hit us hard.”

There is no game plan or playbook other than simple human compassion.

Of course we all understand why this needed to be done, and we are surely, if slowly, accepting the need for social distancing as a way of controlling the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. But that doesn’t erase the unshakeable sadness we can feel on behalf of those athletes whose seasons have been cut short so abruptly. Think of the seniors, at the college or high school level, who might never play their chosen game again. Think of the teams that won’t ever be able to recreate the magic or momentum they’d built this year.

Boston College women’s basketball coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee is in just her second year at the Chestnut Hill campus, but she wasted little time turning around the program. After leading the team to a 20-12 regular season record this year, Coach Mac, as she’s known, was poised to take the Eagles to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2006. Instead, she found herself opening her home Friday night for a makeshift end-of-the-season banquet, serving the pizza and wings she would never condone during training, giving her staff and her players a chance for even the smallest sliver of closure the rapidity the events of the previous days could not.

“For me, I don’t think I could have gone without seeing them all together one more time,” Bernabei-McNamee said. “You could tell it’s still pretty surreal with them. One of the things we did at the end of our time together, the coaching staff each talked about the year, what it meant to them, and we let the seniors talk as well. It was really emotional, but it was nice to get that time.”

There was room for laughter (as there should be in most any situation), capped by a team TikTok posted to Twitter. https://twitter.com/CoachMcNamee/status/1238602458647191559?s=20

“All of us, even them because they’re really mature high character kids, they get the fact that this is bigger than basketball, that it’s scary and crazy and a little surreal,” the coach said. “But I also know that doesn’t change the fact that they feel a little cheated. We get it, it’s not that we don’t get it. But there’s just that small thought of, ‘of all the years for this to happen…’”

York knows that feeling. His hockey team was ranked No. 4 in the nation, headed toward the postseason feeling confident and ready. Even as the players prepped for the ECACs and heard they were cancelled, they held out hope the NCAA field would remain open. When that was shut down, reality began to set in. And with reality came lost opportunity. This team thought it could win it all.

“Absolutely,” York said. “I thought a natty was certainly in our ballpark. We had depth, a lot of ingredients we need, the x-factor always the goaltender [but with Spencer Knight] we thought we had that. There’s no guarantee, but I thought going into it, there was a chance for us to accomplish something major.”

Instead, the coaches, like so many of their brethren, were left saying hasty goodbyes, the hardest ones for seniors who’d been recruited from overseas, those about to fly across the globe without knowing when they might see each other again. York watched the Mattila twins, seniors Jesper and Julius, head home to Finland. Bernabei-McNamee did the same as Taylor Ortlepp and Georgia Pineau returned to their native Australia. Hugs and tears all around.

Perspective, too, but sadness all the same.

“We all know the bigger picture is bigger than us, it doesn’t diminish how much it hurts,” Bernabei-McNamee said. “I guess the best way to say it is that it was heartbreaking, especially for our seniors. This was our goal from the summer, to make postseason play. The way we came together as a team, everyone worked really hard, not only in their time together but time on their own to make changes in their game for us to have this opportunity.

“I completely understand why the opportunity is taken away and I know the bigger picture is more important than the game of basketball but it still doesn’t change the heartbreak.”

The pace of last week’s events, from the Ivy League cancelling its conference tournaments on Tuesday to the NCAA shutting down all postseason tournaments on Thursday, leaves a trail of bereft athletes across the nation. Of course our professionals are affected, too, where a league-leading team like the Bruins has no idea if it can channel that same momentum if and when the NHL reconvenes. But it’s different for those college and high school kids, because no matter what remedies might be offered in the way of extra eligibility, there is just no way to recreate what they had now.

That’s just sad.

