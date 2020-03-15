FORT MYERS, Fla. — An “overwhelming majority” of Red Sox players have returned home from spring training or will do so in the coming days, a team source said Sunday.

A new directive from Major League Baseball strongly suggested that all players return home, although those on the 40-man roster would be permitted to stay.

Teams are required to provide medical care, but not meals. Group workouts or practices are prohibited. Coaches and staff members also have been advised to return home.