“Hamilton’’ and “Dear Evan Hansen’’ will return to Boston next season, part of a nine-show slate of Broadway In Boston productions that will also include “To Kill a Mockingbird,’’ “Tootsie,’’ “Frozen,’’ and “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,’’ among others.

The 2020-2021 season, announced Monday night, will kick off with “Frozen,’’ Sept. 9-Oct. 4 at the Citizens Bank Opera House, followed by the musical adaptation of “Tootsie,’’ set for Oct. 20-Nov. 1 at the Opera House.

Next up with be the only non-musical offering of Broadway In Boston’s season: “To Kill a Mockingbird,’’ Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s novel, starring Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch, Jan. 5-17 at the Opera House. Shifting to a lighter vein, “The Cher Show’’ will take up residence at the Opera House Jan. 19-31.