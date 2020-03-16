“Hamilton’’ and “Dear Evan Hansen’’ will return to Boston next season, part of a nine-show slate of Broadway In Boston productions that will also include “To Kill a Mockingbird,’’ “Tootsie,’’ “Frozen,’’ and “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,’’ among others.
The 2020-2021 season, announced Monday night, will kick off with “Frozen,’’ Sept. 9-Oct. 4 at the Citizens Bank Opera House, followed by the musical adaptation of “Tootsie,’’ set for Oct. 20-Nov. 1 at the Opera House.
Next up with be the only non-musical offering of Broadway In Boston’s season: “To Kill a Mockingbird,’’ Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s novel, starring Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch, Jan. 5-17 at the Opera House. Shifting to a lighter vein, “The Cher Show’’ will take up residence at the Opera House Jan. 19-31.
The 50th anniversary production of “Jesus Christ Superstar’’ will be presented at the Emerson Colonial Theatre Feb. 19-21, followed by Bartlett Sher’s production of “My Fair Lady,’’ at the Opera House March 30-April 11, 2021.
“Dear Evan Hansen’’ will pay a return visit to the Colonial May 4-30, 2021. “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,’’ will be at the Opera House June 8-27, 2021. Capping the season will be a return engagement by “Hamilton,’’ July 6-Sept. 5 at the Opera House.
Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.