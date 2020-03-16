“We are at war, and all government and parliament forces must be focused on fighting the epidemic,” he said. “Day and night, nothing shall disturb us. That’s why reforms will be suspended, to begin with the pension reform.”

In a televised address to the nation Monday, the French president said the parliament needed to focus on emergency measures to tackle the coronavirus crisis, which will include stricter curbs on people’s movements for at least two weeks. They’ll come with sanctions if not observed, he said.

The president repeated “we are at war” three times during his address. The government will detail the new curbs to non-essential travel later on Monday, he added, warning that it won’t be possible to walk around parks or meet friends.

Macron also said the state would guarantee that workers maintain their purchasing power, adding that “nobody” could foresee how long the situation could last. The state will guarantee up to 300 billion euros ($335 billion) of bank loans for companies.

Macron’s efforts to overhaul the French public pension system is one of the flagship reforms of his presidency and provoked rolling strikes from early December that paralyzed transport in Paris at times. While protests have been dying down, anger remained palpable as a series of recent polls have shown the president’s popularity dwindling.

The second round of France’s municipal elections will also be postponed, Macron said. The first round Sunday had been challenging for Macron’s three-year-old party, and turnout low as voters feared for their health.



