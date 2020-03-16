Encore brought in $52.5 million in gambling revenue last month, its second-best haul since it opened last summer. MGM Springfield reported $21.9 million, the highest number it’s recorded since Encore’s debut. And Plainridge’s tally of $11.7 million continued an upward trend after a period of decline that started last fall.

Two days after the Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield, and the Plainridge Park slots casinos agreed on Saturday to close for at least two weeks, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission released revenue figures that appeared to show each of the properties gathering strength after a period of uneven returns.

The outlook for the Massachusetts casino industry looks murkier than ever, as the state’s three facilities wait out the coronavirus outbreak that forced them to close just as they were displaying signs of economic stability.

The numbers provide just one snapshot of the financial implications of the sweeping shutdown of businesses and institutions hitting communities across Massachusetts and around the world. The gaming commission said the casinos paid $24.3 million in taxes last month. A two-week layoff for the casinos could halve that, or worse if the closures continue.

Thousands of people work in the industry statewide, and the three casinos have committed to paying their full-time staffers during the shutdown. Plainridge has said it will pay its part timers, too.

Simulcasting of horse races at Suffolk Downs and Raynham Park has also been halted, and the commission says discussions are ongoing whether racing at Plainridge’s harness track schedule will go forward next month.

The coronavirus crisis has weighed heavily on the gambling industry. Casinos all over the country, including in Las Vegas, are closing their doors. Online sports betting, a growing segment in some states, has been weakened by widespread cancellations of games. And the recovery of the sector will require people to be willing to travel and assemble in large crowds to gamble.

Meanwhile, many leading casino companies ― including the owners of Encore and MGM Springfield ― had already been hit hard by the earlier spread of the virus in Asia, where they endured a temporary shutdown of resorts in the huge gambling market of Macau.

In Massachusetts, where the talk among regulators has for years been about getting the industry up and running, the discussion of the closures has been a dramatic turn.

Speaking over the phone to an emergency meeting of the commission on Monday, Encore Boston Harbor president Brian Gullbrants reported that everything was going “very smoothly.”

“Everything was executed as planned,” he said. “We are closed. There are no guests. There are no occupied rooms. We are in good shape, and we are ready for whatever comes at us.”













