Stop & Shop, which cut its hours this week to allow more time for deliveries and stocking shelves during the coronavirus crisis, said Monday that it will begin opening its supermarkets early for older shoppers.

Starting on Thursday, supermarkets will be open from 6 to 7:30 a.m. for customers age 60 and over, the Quincy-based company said, noting the Centers for Disease Control and local health authorities have said older adults are at higher risk of contracting the virus.

“Stop & Shop is making the decision to allow community members in this age category to shop in a less crowded environment, which better enables social distancing,” a company statement said.