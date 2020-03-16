It was fun, he says — but something was missing.

Then, by the late ‘90s, he became COO of a new soccer team: the New England Revolution.

He grew up in the small seaside town of Clonakilty, West Cork, Ireland, with a passion for radio — but soon after arriving in Boston, Brian O’Donovan found himself the vice president of the New England Patriots.

“I loved my time in professional sports, but it didn’t excite my passion. If somebody was to say, ‘What were you put here to do?’ I would not say it was to promote or manage a professional sport. I’d say it’s to share my passion for the arts, especially music,” says O’Donovan, in a lilting brogue that’s become a Sunday staple for many Boston listeners.

Advertisement

You have probably heard it. The Cambridge resident’s popular WGBH radio show, “A Celtic Sojourn,” has celebrated Celtic culture and tradition for 33 years.

Thirteen years ago, O’Donovan began a live St. Patrick’s Day stage version of the show: WGBH’s “A St. Patrick’s Day Celtic Sojourn.” He brought his traveling variety show to Rockport Music’s Shalin Liu Performance Center March 11. Because of Covid-19 precautions, the remainder of the live shows are cancelled.

“We had a lovely two hours of respite up there — it was literally a respite from the fears in the world. But when I got up this morning, the world had changed again,” O’Donovan said of the decision to cancel last week.

“I think right now, everyone is seeing what the value of the arts are — from an economic standpoint and a visceral standpoint,” he said.

But the fact that O’Donovan creates these live theater shows — that he curates music, tells us history on his weekly WGBH show — speaks to who he is: an ambassador of Irish culture in Boston.

Advertisement

During the Covid-19 shutdown, O’Donovan has found a way to celebrate online: While you’re holed up on St. Patrick’s Day, you can nurse a Guinness and play one of O’Donovan’s curated St. Patrick’s Day online playlists — he’s made both reflective and up-tempo playlists. And of course, he’ll be on the radio for his usual show, March 22.

Born in 1957, O’Donovan was one of nine children. After graduating from University College Cork in 1978, he immigrated to Boston to attend graduate school at Emerson College.

Today, he and his wife, Lindsay, live in Cambridge. You might recognize one of his daughters, New England Conservatory of Music alum Aoife O’Donovan, as a Grammy-winning solo artist in her own right, and member of acclaimed trio I’m With Her.

We had some questions for Brian O’Donovan about this very unusual St. Patrick’s Day.

Q. How would you spend St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland compared to here?

A. When I was growing up, St. Patrick’s Day was essentially a religious and cultural holiday. Very quiet, low-key. This was a religious celebration of Saint Patrick, Christianity, the story of the shamrock, and Saint Patrick’s conversion of the native pagans. We’d cut shamrocks in the fields and people would wear them on their lapels. So it was that quaint-y, old-world tradition.

I grew up in a very small town, so we’d be marched out to Mass, and the Mass was always in Gaelic. And we’d wear shamrocks, and dress in green, and sing in choruses. It was like a Sunday.

Advertisement

Since then, the Irish looked across to America and said, “Wow, those guys are having fun with green beer and big hats — why can’t we do that?” So in some ways, they imported this wild raucous nature of St. Patrick’s Day to Ireland. Now if you go to cities in Ireland, it looks like Manhattan.

Q. You grew up in Clonakilty, one of nine children. Were your parents musical? I know your father was a butcher.

A. And my mother raised nine kids — she was a professional martyr [laughs]. My parents were musical in that they were naturally singing and encouraging music, not formally. Family gatherings would be sing-songs — meaning you’d gather and make your own entertainment by singing a party piece, or a poem.

Q. You came to Boston for grad school in communication. Did you always have an interest in radio?

A. I went to Emerson College ostensibly for radio — my interest was broadcast journalism. Then I got diverted into event management and my career went in that direction.

I was very involved with football, as well, I worked directly for Bob Kraft. And the building of the new stadium, and simultaneously, the World Cup Soccer coming here in ’94, and launching Major League Soccer in ’96.

I was first general manager and COO of New England Revolution. It was kind of wild. We had so much going on, it was literally like a classic start-up — chaotic, energetic. I absolutely loved that experience.

Advertisement

Q. Why did you leave?

A. I left around 2001, largely to come back in this direction, towards my first love, which is music, arts, and broadcasting.

Radio, particularly public radio, especially WGBH, was almost a genetically engineered destination for me. It has a mission based on inspiration, entertainment, and education. It dovetailed with my passions and ambitions.

Q. What do you love about radio?

A. I love that it’s a medium that allows me to talk to people casually, and introduce them to a curation of music I feel very strongly about. It’s been a huge enhancement in my life. Doing radio with WGBH has given me a bully pulpit to thousands.

This Saturday, I’ll play some great highlights of the live St. Patrick’s shows over the years. We’ll have Carlos Nunez, the wonderful Galician piper who’s huge; Karan Casey, the singer; the group The Outside Track; the group Coig, from Nova Scotia; Matthew Byrne, from Newfoundland. All recorded at Sanders Theater.

Q. What do you like about curating Irish music for Boston radio listeners?

A. I know from my own experience that people benefit from a tastemaker’s view once they trust that tastemaker. For example, I know little about art — but I love seeing a museum curator’s selection of a period of art, or an artist: “This is what you should be looking at.” That’s the role I try to fulfill for listeners. … For me to say: “Look what I found,” and for people to enjoy it, it’s some kind of wonderful.

Advertisement

Interview was edited and condensed.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.