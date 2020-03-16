For an industry that was already struggling to survive slumping stock prices and a virtual shutdown of capital markets, it’s hard to overstate the impact of the coronavirus-related market meltdown.

Between the close of trading on Feb. 20 and Thursday, when many global stock markets were hit by once-in-a-generation declines, the BI Global Cannabis Competitive Peers index slumped 43 percent, bringing its 12-month decline to about 81 percent.

It’s debatable what impact the rapidly spreading pandemic will have on revenue — all those housebound, anxious people could be very good for pot sales — but it may be too little, too late for some companies that were already running low on cash.