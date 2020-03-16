“We urge Maine people to practice good hand hygiene, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home if you are sick,” the site says. “If you are concerned that you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider, who will determine whether you should be tested and, as appropriate, submit a sample for testing.”

The updated numbers were posted at 11 a.m. Monday on the website of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The tally is updated every weekday by noon.

There are now 17 coronavirus cases in Maine, including eight confirmed cases and nine presumptive positive readings, according to public health officials in that state.

Of the 17 cases, seven are women and 10 are men, and patients range in age from under 18 to their 80s, according to the site.

Governor Janet Mills on Sunday recommended a number of measures including ending all instruction in public schools as soon as reasonably practical, delaying non-urgent medical procedures at health care facilities, postponing all events with 50 or more people, and delaying gatherings of 10 or more people that include individuals at a higher risk of severe illness, such as seniors.

“With several new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Maine, it is important that we prepare and respond – but not panic,” Mills said in a statement. “The Maine CDC has prepared for this eventuality since last year and we are coordinating across government and with communities statewide to respond to this threat. Proclaiming a state of civil emergency unleashes critical state authorities and allows access to federal funds that will support our response efforts to delay and mitigate the outbreak in Maine. These new recommendations will also further protect Maine people.”

She also spoke to the historical implications of the outbreak.

“Perhaps it is some odd fate that today we also celebrate Maine’s 200th year as a state,” Mills said. “Two hundred years ago, we separated ourselves from Massachusetts and embarked on creating our own destiny as a state. We then, as Maine people, learned to be self-reliant and, at the same time, to rely on each other. Today, we are self-reliant and, at the same time, we rely on each other.”

