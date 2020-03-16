Even though kids across the state are out of school for the next three weeks, the New England Aquarium plans to keep them learning and entertained through daily online programming, the aquarium announced in a statement Monday.
At 11 a.m. each day, the aquarium will post content ranging from live feedings with Myrtle the sea turtle and other animals at the aquarium, to videos of educators sharing fun facts about sharks and other marine life on all of the aquarium’s social media accounts.
Kids can also immerse themselves in at-home projects and educational resources on the aquarium’s website, where they can take a virtual visit of the aquarium, according to the statement. The aquarium said its website and social media will be updated frequently with new content to keep kids busy.
“Engaging and inspiring the public about the wonders of our blue planet is central to our mission," said Vikki Spruill, president and CEO of the aquarium. "We are delighted to be able to provide an educational outlet for families and their students who are losing valuable time in the classroom.”
The aquarium announced last week that it would close to the public and cancel all events and programming for at least three weeks due to the spread of the coronavirus.
“Even though our doors are closed to the public, a limited number of Aquarium staff are onsite daily caring for and supporting our nearly 20,000 animals,” Spruill said.
To check out the aquarium’s special programming, visit its Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages or NEAQ.org.
