Even though kids across the state are out of school for the next three weeks, the New England Aquarium plans to keep them learning and entertained through daily online programming, the aquarium announced in a statement Monday.

At 11 a.m. each day, the aquarium will post content ranging from live feedings with Myrtle the sea turtle and other animals at the aquarium, to videos of educators sharing fun facts about sharks and other marine life on all of the aquarium’s social media accounts.

Kids can also immerse themselves in at-home projects and educational resources on the aquarium’s website, where they can take a virtual visit of the aquarium, according to the statement. The aquarium said its website and social media will be updated frequently with new content to keep kids busy.