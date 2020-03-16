“Pregnant women experience changes in their bodies that may increase their risk of some infections,” the advisory says. “With viruses from the same family as COVID-19, and other viral respiratory infections, such as influenza, women have had a higher risk of developing severe illness.”

According to an advisory posted to the CDC website, researchers currently don’t know whether pregnant women are at a greater risk of contracting the virus or related serious illness.

Many readers have submitted questions to the Globe regarding possible risks to pregnant women amid the coronavirus pandemic . Here’s some guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The advisory says researchers currently don’t know whether infected mothers can pass the virus to their unborn children.

“No infants born to mothers with COVID-19 have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” the notice says. “In these cases, which are a small number, the virus was not found in samples of amniotic fluid or breastmilk.”

The CDC says there have been a “small number” of reported problems with pregnancy and delivery, such as pre-term birth, for mothers who tested positive, but “it is not clear that these outcomes were related to maternal infection.”

In fact, it’s not clear if any problems for newborns can be directly traced to a mothers’ coronavirus diagnoses.

“We do not know at this time if COVID-19 would cause problems during pregnancy or affect the health of the baby after birth,” the advisory says.

In addition, the CDC has provided guidelines for breastfeeding.

“A mother with confirmed COVID-19 or who is a symptomatic [person under investigation] should take all possible precautions to avoid spreading the virus to her infant, including washing her hands before touching the infant and wearing a face mask, if possible, while feeding at the breast,” the notice says.

If using a manual or electric breast pump, the advisory says, “the mother should wash her hands before touching any pump or bottle parts and follow recommendations for proper pump cleaning after each use. If possible, consider having someone who is well feed the expressed breast milk to the infant.”

The CDC says that in “limited studies” of infected mothers, the virus hasn’t been detected in breast milk. However, the agency cautions, “we do not know whether mothers with COVID-19 can transmit the virus via breast milk.”

Also weighing in on the pregnancy issue is Dr. Natalia Kanem, executive director of the United Nations Population Fund.

“Women who are expecting must receive timely care,” Kanem said in a recent video message posted to Twitter. “And those who have respiratory illnesses must get treatment with the utmost priority. In the meantime, pregnant women should take the same preventive actions recommended for all: avoid close contact with anyone who is coughing or sneezing, and wash hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.”









