“My thoughts are for all of us to be safe. The money thing we can get over," Walsh said. “I’m glad the governor stepped up and took it out of our hands."

But the door was locked by early afternoon, the staff were emptying freezers and packing food to take home, and co-owner Marcella Walsh looked wistfully down a long bar that will be empty on St. Patrick’s Day and at least three weeks beyond that.

BROOKLINE — Oversize shamrocks and miniature Irish flags decorated the windows and interior of Grainne O’Malley’s near Coolidge Corner on Monday, less than 24 hours before what is normally the busiest day of the year for the Irish tavern and restaurant.

Governor Charlie Baker’s order that all Massachusetts bars and restaurants close down beginning Tuesday, one of a host of drastic measures to slow the coronavirus, has made the emergency real for people who might have convinced themselves that stopping in for drinks and conversation was a small risk worth taking.

But now, one of the great social gathering places — the neighborhood pub — is jarringly, however prudently, off-limits at an uncertain time when friendship and support go a long way.

The news hit O’Malley’s like a thunderclap late Sunday afternoon, when the staff and their customers heard of the closings in real time on a bank of televisions that carried the governor’s announcement instead of the Boston sports that usually fill the screens.

“It was a real kick in the teeth, but what are you going to do? We have to roll with the punches,” said co-owner Marie Mackey. “All the regulars were coming over to us and saying, ‘We hope you’ll be OK.’ ”

As a result, Monday felt like something of an Irish wake at O’Malley’s, as the pub closed at noon to get a head start on cleaning, closing up, and commiserating.

“It’ll be fine. We’re all going to be fine,” Mackey said, gazing out the window.

As the bar’s digital clock counted down to St. Patrick’s Day — 11 hours and dwindling, at that point — Walsh and two of her regulars chatted and smiled inside a pub that is as much about neighborhood as the food and drink it dispenses.

“We came to say goodbye to the place, but also to say, ‘See you soon,’ ” Cathy Trio told a visitor. Her husband, Steve, also took the news in stride.

“As long as everybody gets through this thing, we’ll survive without social life for three weeks,” he said.

But for the staff, which relies on O’Malley’s for income, three weeks without tips and a paycheck might seem interminable, especially at a time when the pub is filled and the extra money is sometimes stashed away for small luxuries like long-planned vacations.

Patriots Day brings the Boston Marathon to O’Malley’s and its second-busiest day of the year. But now, that holiday bonanza has been postponed to September.

“Some people live week to week,” said Suzanne Plunkett, a bartender. “I’m upset, but at the same time I understand what’s happening. At the end of the day, if it stops the spread of the virus, it’s worth it.”

Across the neighborhood, the mid-afternoon scene at the Coolidge Corner Clubhouse seemed like New Year’s Eve by comparison. A dozen people lined the bar, laughter filled the room, and the few remaining hours until last call were being savored. The drink of the day was the Quarantini.

“I figured I’d have one last one,” said James Wopat, raising a bottle of Corona beer as he sat beside a shopping bag stacked with double rolls of toilet paper. “I’m ready to be hunkered down for a couple weeks.”

Wopat, who lives nearby, is preparing for a double whammy. Not only will he be locked out of the Clubhouse, but he’ll lose his job indefinitely as a beer vendor at Fenway Park. The Red Sox have postponed the start of their season, and when they play ball again is anybody’s guess.

“It’s scary, because the way the world is, the safety nets are getting smaller,” Wopat said.

Matt Lefevre, the manager of the Clubhouse, said he is not confident the coronavirus curve will be flattened anytime soon.

“I hate to be a conspiracy theorist, but I think we’re on the way to Italy,” where the virus has killed more than 2,100 people and prompted a national lockdown, Lefevre said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. From the top down here, they didn’t take it as seriously as they should have.”

Meanwhile, outside O’Malley’s, few signs of life inside could be seen from the sidewalk on Harvard Street. Hibernation had begun, and St. Patrick’s Day would be used for painting and cleaning instead of pouring hundreds of pints of Guinness and listening to hours of Irish music.

A sign on the window told of the hiatus, served up with a generous helping of empathy “to all our lovely customers.”

"Please stay safe and be good to each other," the note read. "See you soon."





















































Brian MacQuarrie can be reached at brian.macquarrie@globe.com.