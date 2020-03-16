Governor Baker on Sunday announced that effective Tuesday, March 17, all restaurants and bars in Massachusetts would be limited to take-out and delivery through April 7.

On Monday afternoon, March 16, the town announced that the Select Board has declared a state of emergency in Brookline and enacted additional regulations to promote social distancing beyond those that the state has enacted.

Brookline has suspended its ban on polystyrene food containers and closed all its playgrounds as part of a series of local steps to battle the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Brookline Select Board in its announcement said all restaurants and bars must cease dine-in operations by Monday, March 16, and that queues of more than 10 people inside or outside any establishment are prohibited.

To ease the burden of restaurants, the town has suspended its ban on the use of polystyrene containers, effective immediately.

The Police and Public Works departments are coordinating to set aside parking spaces on town streets to facilitate the take-out and delivery process.

Brookline on Sunday, March 15, announced the closure of all public playgrounds in town until further notice, including playgrounds located within parks and those that are stand-alone. Parks remain open.

In Monday’s announcement, the town said town hall and other town facilities other than parks are closed to the public, and all non-essential board and committee meetings are canceled through April 30.

The closure of the public schools has been extended through April 7. The senior center and the public library are closed through at least March 27, while recreation and Council on Aging activities are canceled through at least that date.

“The Town of Brookline is committed to mobilizing all of the resources at its disposal to protect the health and safety of our residents, but it’s incumbent upon all of us as individuals to do our part to protect our neighbors by practicing social distancing,” Select Board Chair Bernard Greene said in a statement.

