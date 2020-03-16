Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I ordered takeout all weekend, and it was delightful. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

This morning’s message about the coronavirus is meant for your kids or grandkids or children in the neighborhood, so after you read it, please hand your phone to them or print it out and stick it on the refrigerator or staple it to a telephone poll nearby.

Dear young people,

It’s time to keep it 💯 with you. We get it. Your immune systems are 🔥, but Miss Trunchbull from “Matilda” was kind of right when she called you “filthy, nasty things.”

That’s why everyone in Rhode Island needs you stay home during your school vacation this week.

No cap, this might be the only time any adult tells you to go ahead and play more “Fortnite” or “NBA 2K.” Just make sure you wipe down your headsets before dinner.

Right now, there are 20 Rhode Island residents who have tested positive, and more than 2,300 people have been asked to self-quarantine because they may have come in contact with someone who has the disease. Governor Gina Raimondo isn’t being so extra when she tells you those numbers are likely to grow.

So for this week, let’s avoid the mall, the movie theater, and any other large public gathering spaces. Group texts are legit, though.

We know you feel fine and you want to flex your new outfit, but it’s not about you. It’s about everyone around you. Kids like to touch things, and social distancing is pretty much the opposite of that. You also share drinks too much, which is always gross, but especially so now.

The bottom line is, you can get others really sick by just being you. So while we know it feels like you’ll just die if you don’t see your girlfriend or boyfriend ASAP, young Nora’s parents are really going to hate you if you give them the coronavirus. So keep it in the DMs.

There are plenty of low-key ways to have fun on your week off. Want to get on the news? Channel 10 is asking for you to record a trick shot for any sport and send it in. Need a hot playlist? The Providence Journal’s Eric Rueb has you covered. There are also plenty of shows to binge-watch and books to read. And tell your parents to subscribe to the Globe. Our offer right now is lit.

If nothing else, remember this: The decisions you make this week might determine whether you get to have a normal summer vacation, periodt.

