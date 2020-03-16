We were thinking about driving down for dinner with some friends, but one of them took the Hingham ferry regularly before they shut it down, and the ferry is a “petri dish.”

Staying put in Vermont until the coronavirus blows over. Here, there are more cows than people, and that is a good thing.

With each passing day, there is less to distract ourselves with, leaving more time for panic.

The rink in Medford where my Friday night hockey group plays closed a month early.

Well, I reassured myself, at least I can still ski.

Advertisement

Then they closed the mountains. The bubble chairlift at Okemo is — or was — a petri dish.

My son and I watch Premier League soccer, and it’s been great because our team, Manchester United, had finally started to play well. But the Prem is gone. Champions League, gone.

Was looking forward to the Bruins and Celtics making playoff runs. Ain’t happenin'.

My wife is not a big fan of winter and is still a little sore over me letting her mush her way to the supermarket in the middle of a blizzard five years ago. But the threat of the coronavirus has made her even less inclined to venture outside. She’s sheltering in place, practiced at the art of social distancing.

So she handed me a shopping list, pushed me out the door, and told me to stay out all day, like I’m the cat.

I drove to the BJs in West Lebanon, N.H., and realized my mistake as soon as I hit the parking lot. It was like a scene in a disaster movie. People were hoarding rolls of toilet paper and frozen pizza rolls, the ultimate chicken and egg scenario.

The prospect of negotiating the aisles with the cast from “The Walking Dead” wasn’t especially appealing, so I headed back to Vermont.

Advertisement

At the Pizza Chef in Quechee, the owner, Nick Tsouknakis, said his restaurant had been slammed all weekend.

“But,” I protested, “isn’t a restaurant a petri dish?”

Nick ignored me and pointed to the TV over the bar.

“NESN is replaying the Beanpot games,” he said. “This is what we’ve been reduced to.”

Nick hosts a legendary Monday night poker game at his house. I asked if he’s going to cancel poker.

Nick gave me a look, as if to say, “What are you, stupid?”

And then Nick said, “What are you, stupid?”

Nick said he and the guys don’t tango with each other. They play cards.

I started to say, “Yeah, but isn’t playing cards like a petri dish,” but Nick had already walked away.

I looked at the shopping list: disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer. My wife has a good sense of humor.

The thought of heading back to West Leb and the Walmart or Home Depot was unnerving, so I drove down Route 4 to the small Ace hardware store in Woodstock. The guy behind the counter laughed at me when I asked if they had disinfectant wipes. I didn’t bother asking for hand sanitizer.

I drove through Woodstock, an iconic New England town. It looked like a neutron bomb had hit. There were buildings but no people. Then it dawned on me: Everybody’s at BJs.

Advertisement

The wife and I settled in for a night of binge TV. We watched “The Outsider” and agreed that Jason Bateman is good in everything he does.

I woke up Monday, feeling beads of sweat on my forehead.

I walked into the kitchen and told my wife I have a low-grade fever. I reassured her that it is merely one of the symptoms.

“Besides,” I said, “if I have it, just think how much time we’ll be able to spend together.”

My wife put her tea down and her coat on.

I wouldn’t say she slammed the door on the way out, but she closed it pretty hard.

Nick texted me Monday afternoon, saying he was canceling poker. The end is nigh.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.