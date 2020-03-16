But for a lot of clients, particularly workers who are impacted as businesses cut hours short, the outbreak will be keenly felt.

The Greater Boston Food Bank, which works with roughly 500 food pantries, meals programs, shelters, and soup kitchens across the region, has been stepping up efforts to ensure food supplies reach clients in the midst of the outbreak, said Catherine Drennan, the organization’s spokeswoman.

As the crisis surrounding the coronavirus pandemic hits some of Massachusetts’s most vulnerable residents, the region’s food pantries expect greater demand for their services while quickly adapting operations to help protect their clients and volunteers from the disease.

Advertisement

“We have enough food -- we just need to get it out to the people who need it," Drennan said. “We know that lots of people are losing their jobs, they are not getting their paycheck they rely on... we are definitely anticipating an increase in demand.”

The Greater Boston Food Bank provides food to local pantries and other programs, and the existing distribution network between organizations remains in place, she said, while many pantry groups are expanding their hours to meet growing demand for services.

“As much as possible, we are trying to keep our programs operating as any other day,” Drennan said.

Due to a slew of questions about food bank programs, the Greater Boston Food Bank is releasing its most up-to-date information to the state’s 211 phone service and via Project Bread’s food resource hotline, 1-800-645-8333, she said.

Right now, the best way to help food banks is to donate money, she said, including to the Greater Boston Food Bank, which includes a donation link on its website.

In recent days, efforts to combat the virus’s spread in Massachusetts have included calls for people to stay home, not gather in public places, practice social distancing, and in many communities, school closings. On Sunday, Governor Charlie Baker ordered all schools closed for three weeks, and for restaurants to cut hours and offer only take-out service as of Tuesday.

Advertisement

Experts said those steps are critical if there is hope to avoid a spike in coronavirus cases, which would overwhelm the state’s health care system.

It also means that food banks -- which are built around creating personal, one-on-one relationships between organizations and the clients they serve -- must rethink how they do business.

Food pantries and other groups are taking steps like pre-packaging groceries for clients ahead of time, and distributing food to clients in their cars or outside their facilities, Drennan said.

That’s the case at the Newton Food Pantry, which under normal circumstances provides a grocery store setting for the roughly 750 people it serves, said Tracie Longman, the organization’s president. Clients can visit once a month during operating hours on Wednesdays and the third Saturday each month.

Because of the coronavirus, the pantry, located at Newton City Hall, will provide clients with filled grocery bags containing a mix of nonperishable canned and boxed goods, along with staples including fruits and vegetables, she said.

“We’re trying to minimize waste, and get the staples to people. It will be a reduction in choice... we just don’t have the inventory capabilities to do that,” she said.

During the school closures, families with children will be able to visit twice a month, she said. The pantry has also had to spread out its own volunteers in order to practice social distancing and reduce the number of people in the pantry at one time.

Advertisement

Clients who’ve contacted the pantry have expressed thanks for remaining open, she said -- many were concerned it would close because of the outbreak.

“The people we serve are the most vulnerable in our community,” Longman said. “Our service are probably more critical now than ever before.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.