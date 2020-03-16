PROVIDENCE - Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo said Monday that most services at the Rhode Island Department of Motor Vehicles are suspended for at least the rest of the week, and all DMV satellite offices are required to close.
The governor said her latest announcement is designed to curb an outbreak of coronavirus in Rhode Island, which already has 21 people infected with the contagious disease. She said people should not be standing in long lines outside the DMV, as many residents did Monday morning.
Raimondo also announced she is closing the State House to visitors, prohibiting most in-person visits to various state offices like the Department of Labor and Training, and suspending the state’s Open Meetings Act so that local government boards can conduct business remotely.
The governor announced earlier in the day that all dine-in restaurants, bars, cafes must close for at least two weeks, but delivery and takeout services can continue.
At the DMV, Raimondo said all driver’s license testing has already been suspended, and she said the state will extend expiring registrations and licenses for 30 days.
Thousands of residents have been ordered to self-quarantine after coming into contact with one of the 21 infected people, and Raimondo has said the state is now testing more than 100 people each day for the disease.
