PROVIDENCE - Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo said Monday that most services at the Rhode Island Department of Motor Vehicles are suspended for at least the rest of the week, and all DMV satellite offices are required to close.

The governor said her latest announcement is designed to curb an outbreak of coronavirus in Rhode Island, which already has 21 people infected with the contagious disease. She said people should not be standing in long lines outside the DMV, as many residents did Monday morning.

Raimondo also announced she is closing the State House to visitors, prohibiting most in-person visits to various state offices like the Department of Labor and Training, and suspending the state’s Open Meetings Act so that local government boards can conduct business remotely.