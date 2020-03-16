In previous years the expo had drawn some 450 visitors. Citing the advice of the White House coronavirus task force for addressing the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the event’s three sponsors — the North and South Rivers Watershed Association, WaterSmart South Shore, and Kennedy’s Country Gardens (the planned venue) — agreed to turn the live expo into a virtual event.

It would have been in Scituate. Now it's virtually everywhere.

However, watershed association staff said, all the components of the event (aside from the crowd), including video talks by the scheduled speakers will be available on the nonprofit organization’s website, www.nsrwa.org.

These resources offer a rich opportunity to learn about green gardening, said the group’s communications director, Lori Wolfe, who raises monarch butterflies on milkweed leaves in her home.

“I bring the eggs in,” Wolfe said. “They hatch. . . . Then I feed them leaves.”

Acquiring seeds and growing milkweed are among the many environmentally strengthening garden choices promoted by the expo. This year’s videotaped speakers include Kennedy’s Susan Leigh Anthony speaking on native and pollinator plants. Other experts urge the advantages of growing native plants, including entomologist Blake Dinius on native bees and Katie Banks Hone on “re-landscaping.”

Cape Cod preservationist Kristin Andres addresses landscape choices for a changing climate, and Jon Belber of Cohasset’s Holly Hill Farm speaks on beneficial ecosystems.

Green gardening equipment — rain barrels for water conservation and composters to turn kitchen scraps into fertilizer — can be ordered from the website. And a $35 watershed association membership deal offers new members a $25 Kennedy Gardens gift card, plus a free map for finding nearby land preservers.

That map is an excellent source for finding green spaces to explore while avoiding crowds. Wolfe recommended Wompatuck State Park in Hingham. Ecologist Sara Grady pointed to the John Little Conservation Area near the North River in Marshfield.

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.