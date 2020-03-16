A 45-year-old man was charged with trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop in Fairhaven on Sunday, officials said.

State Police arrested a Bourne man after finding him in possession of what they believe was fentanyl on Sunday, officials said.

Police stopped a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck for a motor vehicle violation as the driver, Marc Miller, of Bourne, turned onto Interstate 195 around 2 p.m., police said.

Police found about 11 grams of what appeared to be fentanyl, as well as several bills. Miller will appear in New Bedford District Court for arraignment, officials said.

