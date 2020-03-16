“This is an exceedingly difficult and painful decision, but it is necessitated by our commitment to promote the health and well-being of our brothers and sisters, especially the frail and the elderly,” Tobin said.

Bishop Thomas Tobin has suspended the celebration of Mass in the Diocese of Providence, effective Tuesday, amid growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

He said the celebration of funerals and weddings may continue, but they must be celebrated without Mass using approved liturgical forms, and attendance should be limited to “necessary participants." Tobin directed churches to remain open to the greatest extent possible for “personal prayer, devotions and visits to the Blessed Sacrament. Individual confessions may also be heard during this time.”

The bishop reflected on his decision in a separate Twitter post, as well.

“The decision to suspend Masses in the Diocese of Providence is the most painful decision I’ve had to make in my 27 years as a bishop,” Tobin tweeted. “I cannot imagine asking our people to go without Mass and Holy Communion, especially as Easter approaches. But, it has to be done.”

Tobin’s announcement comes as Governor Gina M. Raimondo ordered all restaurants, bars, and cafes in Rhode Island to close their dine-in sections until at least March 30.

Raimondo said the businesses can continue to offer delivery service and takeout, but she stressed that the closures are designed to prevent further community spread of the contagious virus.

“This is a serious step because we are confronting a serious crisis,” Raimondo said at a Monday morning news conference.

Rhode Island now has 21 confirmed cases of the disease among residents -- up one from the weekend. The latest case involves a woman in her 40s who is now isolated in a local hospital, according to the state Department of Health.

Tobin certainly isn’t the first religious leader to put a halt to in-person worship services.

On Friday the Archdiocese of Boston, New England’s largest mosque, and an organization comprised of more than 600 Protestant churches all announced they were canceling in-person services amid the pandemic.

"This decision to temporarily suspend the daily and Sunday Mass is motivated by an abundance of caution and concern for those most vulnerable and the need to do our part to help limit and mitigate the spread of the illness,”Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley, the head of the Boston archdiocese, said in a Friday statement.

Edward Fitzpatrick, Dan McGowan and Danny McDonald of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.