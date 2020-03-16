The memo from T general manager Steve Poftak did not describe the changes, but said they will be “based in part on ridership patterns and guidance provided by state public health officials.”

With ridership drastically reduced due to the coronavirus outbreak, the MBTA is planning changes to service starting Tuesday, according to an internal memo sent to agency staff.

In the memo, Poftak asked bus drivers and train operators to continue working as much as possible during the widespread closures of schools, offices, and the rest of the regional economy.

“Employees should continue planning for their families well being, especially now with the closure of all public school districts," Poftak wrote. “But it’s in the spirit of public service that I ask essential personnel, those of you that operate and keep our system running everyday, to continue doing the job you do best, for all of our riders.”

The T is running regular service Monday but had previously said it was developing contingency plans in case it had to reduce frequencies. Washington, D.C., last week announced plans to reduce subway frequencies during rush hour.

Transit advocates on Sunday said it would be reasonable for the MBTA to reduce some service under the circumstances, but that the T must balance keeping service available for riders who work or must otherwise reach essential locations, such as grocery stores and healthcare facilities.

The T must also keep enough service to limit crowding on trains or buses that would more easily allow the virus to spread, they said. That could require targeted changes, route by route, especially on buses, advocates suggested.

