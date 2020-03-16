A Northeastern University student has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the first presumptive positive case at the university, officials said in a message to students and staff on Sunday evening.

The student, who was tested at a Boston-area hospital, has been in isolation in their off-campus housing since March 12, according to the message. City health officials are looking for people who may have been exposed to the virus since the student returned from spring break on March 9.

The result of the tests must be verified by the Centers for Disease Control and Protection, a process that could take several days, officials said.