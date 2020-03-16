The 59-year-old man from Worcester who died while flying on an Emirates Air flight to Boston from Dubai tested negative for the Covid-19 virus, State Police said Monday.
The name of the man was not released and State Police said they will not be discussing the man’s situation in the future since he is not connected to the ongoing concern over coronavirus.
According to State Police, the man had gastrointestinal health issues for several days before boarding Emirates Flight EK237 with a destination of Boston. He was pronounced deceased on arrival at Logan Airport, State Police said.
Prior to departing from Dubai, the man had traveled to Chennai, India, on March 4, leading public health agencies to conduct a Covid-19 test following his death.
“The passenger who died aboard Emirates Flight EK237 while enroute to Logan International Airport on Saturday, March 14, has tested NEGATIVE for COVID19,” State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote in an e-mail. “Expect no further updates on this case.”
The flight was carrying 322 passengers and 18 crew members aboard a Boeing 777 aircraft.
