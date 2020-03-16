The 59-year-old man from Worcester who died while flying on an Emirates Air flight to Boston from Dubai tested negative for the Covid-19 virus, State Police said Monday.

The name of the man was not released and State Police said they will not be discussing the man’s situation in the future since he is not connected to the ongoing concern over coronavirus.

According to State Police, the man had gastrointestinal health issues for several days before boarding Emirates Flight EK237 with a destination of Boston. He was pronounced deceased on arrival at Logan Airport, State Police said.