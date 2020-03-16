Two men were arrested in the South End early Sunday after police pulled them over and found a stolen firearm stashed under a seat in their vehicle, Boston police said.

Devin Boxill, 25, of Roxbury, was driving in the area of 599 Harrison Avenue at 1:48 a.m. when he was pulled over by officers for driving without his headlights on, police said.

Officers approached the car and spoke to Boxill and Kevin Fernandez, 18, of South Boston, who was sitting in the backseat, police said. No one was sitting in the front passenger seat at the time, they said.