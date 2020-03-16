Two men were arrested in the South End early Sunday after police pulled them over and found a stolen firearm stashed under a seat in their vehicle, Boston police said.
Devin Boxill, 25, of Roxbury, was driving in the area of 599 Harrison Avenue at 1:48 a.m. when he was pulled over by officers for driving without his headlights on, police said.
Officers approached the car and spoke to Boxill and Kevin Fernandez, 18, of South Boston, who was sitting in the backseat, police said. No one was sitting in the front passenger seat at the time, they said.
Boxill told officers he did not have a valid license and both occupants were removed from the vehicle, police said.
Officers found a black Beretta BU9 handgun loaded with seven rounds of live ammunition under the front passenger seat, police said. Officers later discovered that the firearm had been reported stolen in Pennsylvania, they said.
Boxill and Fernandez were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and receiving stolen property.
They are scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court later this week.
