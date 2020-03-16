PROVIDENCE - Governor Gina Raimondo announced Monday that all restaurants in Rhode Island must close until at least March 30, the latest restriction designed to curb an outbreak of coronavirus in the state.
The closures also apply to bars, cafes, and coffee shops, Raimondo said during a press conference.
Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has also ordered the Providence Place mall to close until further notice.
- Governor Raimondo said restaurants must close between March 17 and March 30, but takeout and delivery services can continue.
- The state is also restricting all public gatherings to no more than 25 people, similar to Massachusetts.
- Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is ordering Providence Place mall to close. Governor Raimondo recommends that mayors in other communities close down malls.
- Governor Raimondo plans to announce more closures of public buildings at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
- Rhode Island has on new case of coronavirus among residents. There are now 21 residents with the virus.
- The governor will ask the federal government to declare a disaster so that Rhode Island businesses can qualify for low-interest loans while they are closed down.
- Unemployment claims are “skyrocketing,” according to Raimondo.
- The governor said she has no new information on school closings. They’re closed for this week.
- “If you see a crowd, that’s the best place for the disease to spread," said Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott.
- Dr. Alexander-Scott says the state does have “community spread” of the virus because officials are now finding cases where they can’t determine how people became infected.
- Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said he is ordering the police department to ramp up enforcement of the restaurant and bar closures in the city.
