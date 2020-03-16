And while Biden’s lead in the contest was basically set and neither candidate is a particularly amazing debater, there was still the “what if” factor had something gone horribly wrong for Biden or amazingly well for Sanders in this, the 11th debate of the presidential primary season.

Less than two weeks ago, the idea of a one-on-one moment between Senator Bernie Sanders and former vice president Joe Biden was interesting. After all, it has been four years since there has been a primary debate featuring just two candidates.

It will be forever known as the coronavirus debate. That’s if anyone remembers this debate.

But in the two weeks since, the nation has been consumed with the coronavirus, which has massively disrupted American life. Also, since Super Tuesday, Biden has grown his lead, becoming the near presumptive Democratic nominee. This debate was no longer must-see TV. There was news: Biden committed to picking a woman as a running mate. But if someone missed it, they could catch it in a headline the next day.

The grades below are based on how each candidate did, including the substance and resonance of their responses, as well as whether they accomplished what they needed in the context of their campaigns. Biden, for example, just needed to do no harm and coast for two hours, hoping no one paid attention. In the context of the campaign, the bar is impossibly high for Sanders, who needed to change the game in a shocking way in order to give himself a shot.

Former vice president Joe Biden

Grade: B+

Biden is on his way to being the Democratic nominee for president. The only thing that could have changed that trajectory was if Biden made some horrible gaffe (he didn’t) or Sanders had the debate of his life and convinced Democrats to change their mind (he didn’t).

So if no one watched the debate, it is good for Biden. If people did watch but were bored by the debate, that is good for Biden. Even if Sanders somehow “won” the debate but not in a game-changing way, then it was good for Biden.

With that mind, it would have been hard for Biden not to have a good night. And in the end, he did have a good night.

Sure, Sanders supporters can nit-pick the former vice president’s debate performance, particularly on sections about Social Security, and a bankruptcy bill which was passed 15 years ago. But with Americans captivated — worried, scared — by coronavirus, those items seemed off-topic.

Biden, meanwhile, looked presidential. He used the Ebola epidemic to show he acted in a similar situation and has relevant experience. He showed he had a plan. Sanders, as expected, took the coronavirus moment and used it to argue that his Medicare for All plan is needed now. Biden came ready and responded by pointing out that Italy, now a center of the pandemic, has a single-payer system.

But Biden didn’t play defense Sunday night. Rather he went on offense to create the headline of the evening: he will pick a woman to be his running mate.

Senator Bernie Sanders

Grade: C-

The greatest political strength of Bernie Sanders is his consistency. It turns out, it is also his greatest weakness.

In this time when so many are focused on coronavirus rather than politics, Sanders needed a big moment to turn this race around. Voters are looking for leadership and someone who understands their profound, existential anxieties.

But Sanders didn’t meet the moment. Instead, he delivered the same lines that he did in his first debate, so many months ago.

To be clear, this could have been a great debate for Sanders. He could have talked directly to workers in the travel, restaurant, and other industries that are hardest hit, workers who may be about to lose their jobs. He could have spoken directly to seniors who are the most vulnerable to coronavirus. He could have spoken to parents trying to calm their children — and their own nerves

But, instead, he debated the issue on a policy, not a personal level. He never really explained his argument that this epidemic exposes vulnerabilities in the health care system. For example, would a single-payer system, at this moment of crisis, mean more coronavirus testing, more ICU beds, and more ventilator machines?

As it happens, it’s the Sanders campaign that is on life support and it is up to him on how he wants to end this. The next round of states vote on Tuesday and he is expected to lose all of them badly.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.