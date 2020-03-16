Cardinal Sean O’Malley will host the annual St. Patrick’s Day Mass on CatholicTV, according to the Archdiocese of Boston.

“This is not a public mass. There will be no other priests or congregants present,” the Archdiocese said in a statement. “Catholics are encouraged to participate by tuning into CatholicTV.”

The announcement came one day after Governor Charlie Baker placed a ban on gatherings of over 25 people throughout the state until the virus’ spread is contained. The ban is one of several restrictions enacted in an attempt to stem the spread of coronavirus. The Cardinal halted daily and Sunday public Masses at churches in the archdiocese late last week.