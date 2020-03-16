The painting depicts Great Esker Park on the Back River. The landscape features large swaths of blues, greens, yellows, and browns — and if you look very closely you can see that the design is composed of hundreds of small hearts.

Hundreds of students and staff at the Abigail Adams Middle School in Weymouth wielded paintbrushes and worked with visiting artist Franklin Marval early this month to create a large-scale painting that will hang in the stairwell of the lobby of the school.

“Every single one of them contributed to the mural,” said Matthew Meehan, the Adams Middle School principal, adding that he painted a few of the hearts in the sky portion of the artwork.

Meehan said that about one-third of the school’s nearly 1,000 students worked on the mural in their art classes over two days early this month.

“Halfway through the first day it was amazing. By the second day it looked like a professional piece of art,” he said. The finished acrylic painting was unveiled on March 6.

Public schools in Weymouth, along with the rest of the state, will be closed through April 7 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus Covid-19.

Meehan said the mural project provided a focused and fun lesson in art and nature — as well as contributing to the school’s art display.

He said that the school has been building a permanent art collection for the past five years and has about 50 pieces of framed student artwork in the halls.

“The superintendent and myself really appreciate the fine and theater arts,” he said, noting that the school added a theater arts program two years ago.

Marval, who is originally from Venezuela, is a Boston-based artist, graphic designer, and teacher. His visit to Weymouth was arranged by the South Shore Arts Center in Cohasset, which has a large education presence in area schools.

Marval has worked with Scituate students on a project that combined marine science and art and resulted in a large collaborative painting of an ocean landscape. He also has painted outdoor murals in downtown Framingham and Plymouth.

Marval has said that he was inspired by the Boston Marathon bombing to create artwork incorporating hearts to spread the idea that “more love is OK.”

