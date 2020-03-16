All trial courts in Massachusetts will close on Monday and Tuesday in response to Governor Charlie Baker’s broad orders to close schools and limit public gatherings as officials work to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a statement released Sunday evening.
Court officials plan to review emergency plans while the courts are closed to the public, trial court spokesperson Jennifer Donahue said.
Judges and other court managers will also prepare to implement new measures meant to reduce the number of people entering courts, which are scheduled to go into effect on Wednesday, the Donahue said.
Court officials will be in touch with jury members hearing cases, according to the message. Anyone looking for proceedings information is directed to call the clerk’s office when it reopens on Wednesday.
The announcement came hours after Baker shut public and private schools across the country for three weeks, beginning Tuesday. Baker also ordered restaurants to cease on-site service, and banned public gatherings of more than 25 people.
A statement released Saturday said courts will expand the use of videoconferencing for trials and other proceedings, and that those involved in lawsuits will be encouraged to pay court fees and file online.
