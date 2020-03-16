All trial courts in Massachusetts will close on Monday and Tuesday in response to Governor Charlie Baker’s broad orders to close schools and limit public gatherings as officials work to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a statement released Sunday evening.

Court officials plan to review emergency plans while the courts are closed to the public, trial court spokesperson Jennifer Donahue said.

Judges and other court managers will also prepare to implement new measures meant to reduce the number of people entering courts, which are scheduled to go into effect on Wednesday, the Donahue said.