Wellesley has postponed its local elections that had been scheduled for Tuesday due to concerns about the coronavirus spread.

In a statement, the town said an emergency order from Norfolk Superior Court allows it to reschedule the elections for “a future date prior to June 30, 2020.”

The town said the elections were postponed to protect the health and safety of the community and election workers and to allow voting accessibility for all members of the public, including those who are “high risk" individuals.